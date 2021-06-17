February 18, 1921 – June 09, 2021 (age 100)



Mary Price Alvey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Rexburg, Idaho with family members at her side.

She recently celebrated her 100th birthday which is a remarkable milestone in itself, but there is so much more to this remarkable woman. Besides being beautiful inside and out, she was stylish and smart. She grasped technology with amazing ease and had an incredible memory. Even at 100 years, she could recall names, dates and events all through her history in vivid detail. She had a great sense of humor and was an adventurous soul, she loved having fun and going new places. But beyond all else, Mary was welcoming. She never gossiped, never had an unkind thing to say about anyone, treated everyone with respect and once you got into her family you were in her heart forever. The vote is unanimous–she was simply the best mother-in-law ever created.

Mary was born on February 18, 1921, the fourth of eight children born to Robert and Ruby Price of Wellsville, Utah. Mary received her elementary education at Wellsville and attended South Cache High School. There she excelled academically and participated as a drummer in the High School Marching Band. Raised as part of a very musical family, Mary also participated in family performances throughout Cache Valley during her young years.

At a community dance, Mary met the handsome Delbert W. Alvey. After about a year of kicking up their heels, they were married on November 29, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah and eventually purchased their farm in Lewiston where they lived a fulfilled and productive life working hard and raising six children. For many years, Mary managed the retail Chalet at Cache Valley Dairy, a job she enjoyed very much.

Outside of her career, she enjoyed water-skiing, snowmobiling, and growing flower gardens that were the envy of many. After their retirement, she and Deb also enjoyed cruises and traveling, as well as training and racing thoroughbred horses which they loved deeply and cared for well.

Above all, Mary’s priority was her family. She enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; and they enjoyed spending time with and bragging about their fun and amazing centenarian “glam”ma who distinctly favored all things “sparkle and bling”. She was often referred to as “Glitter Grandma” so anyone that is able to attend her funeral service should feel free to honor her by wearing your best ‘bling’.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Judine) Alvey of Parrish, Florida; Mary Lee (Ted) Hill of Rexburg, Idaho; Lynn (Bob) Moore of Palm Desert, California; Deborah Read of Logan, Utah, Bobbie (David) Poppleton of West Linn; and Billie Palmer of St. George, Utah. In addition, she is survived by her 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by one brother, Paul (Patty) Price of Henderson, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Bob, Mark, Claire and Bill; sisters Cyrene and Betty Jean.

Funeral services will be held June 21, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m in the Lewiston Second Ward Chapel.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Lewiston Cemetery.