USU holds and EmployAbility Clinic for students with disabilities

Dylan Collins-Ripplinger, Hawken Larsen and Mike Roesberry work on a team building exercise at USU on Friday. .

LOGAN – Utah State University’s Center for Persons with Disabilities is holding summer clinics for students with disabilities to help them find and be successful at jobs.

Scott Bell, the program coordinator for this summer’s EmployAbility Clinic, teaches students with disabilities skills and gives them confidence to find employment. Bell has 11 years of experience in working with people with disabilities in different settings.

As head of the EmployAbility Clinic at the University, Bell has a clear understanding and background as a vocational rehabilitation counselor, youth transition specialist, and residential care staff.

The Center for Persons with Disabilities has the resources and experience to make these types of workshops possible.

“We utilize research-based models and curriculum to offer students an effective preparation for future employment by providing Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS),” Bell said. “We also offer individuals support and coaching to assist in obtaining and maintaining self-directed employment opportunities in the community.”

Two sessions will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The first session began June 7 and will go until July 2nd, and the next one will run from July 26 until August 13. It will be hosted at the Center for Persons with Disabilities on the Utah State University campus.

The clinic provides the services at little or no cost to the client.

“We provide in-depth employment skills assessments, teach social skills classes, provide job development activities including but not limited to resume building, interview skills, employer connections and job placement,” he said. “We provide job coaching once a client is placed and help build natural supports to establish ongoing supports.”

Jeff Stout, a master’s degree student who is studying to be an accredited rehabilitation counselor, assists Bell in the clinic.

“The first hour we have a fun activity to help the students work together,” he said. “Today, we are giving them spaghetti noodles, marshmallows and a piece of tape and have them work together to build a tower.”

Everyone who helps with the EmployAbility clinic are trained professionals and all have a primary goal of helping students and individuals attain employment.

Pre-Employment Transition Services (Pre-ETS)

Pre-ETS services are offered to students aged 14-21 years old and are designed to help them prepare for entrance into the job market. The five Pre-ETS services offered by the EmployAbility clinic include:

Self-advocacy training which helps students learn how to communicate and express their own desires in social/professional settings.

Post-secondary counseling which helps students explore future education and career possibilities.

Job exploration counseling which helps students determine which jobs/careers are the right fit for them.

Workplace readiness training which helps students learn skills expected by employers.

Work-based learning experience which helps students gain employment experience.

Bell said this clinic is dedicated to finding consumer driven employment to increase greater self-sufficiency and a higher quality of life for individuals with disabilities.

For questions, or more information, contact Scott Bell at (435) 797-0212 or email at EmployAbility@usu.edu.