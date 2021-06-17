Utah State men’s basketball to face Richmond in 2021 Veterans Classic

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has added another non-conference game to its schedule as the Aggies were announced as one of four teams in the field of the 2021 Veterans Classic, hosted by the United States Naval Academy, on Friday, Nov. 12. USU is slated to face Richmond at 6 p.m. (ET) and will be followed by Navy vs. Virginia Tech in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

“We are thrilled to be invited to compete in the Veterans Classic,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It’s an honor to visit Navy and it will be an incredible experience for our players, coaches and Aggie supporters.”

The game against the Spiders will mark the first time the teams have faced each other on the hardwood. Last season, Richmond finished the year with an overall mark of 14-9 and advanced to the second round of the NIT.

In addition to action on the court, participating teams will immerse themselves in the inner workings of the U.S. Naval Academy through guided tours held on the day before the games. Fans will be able to watch the game via the CBS Sports Network or by purchasing tickets through the Utah State ticket office.