Wellsville man arrested and charged with sexually abusing two girls

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Wellsville man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing two girls for years. Steven E. Lambert was arrested Monday and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Lambert was arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 15 felonies, including five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, five counts of sodomy, three counts of rape, and other crimes.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers began investigating Lambert after a woman reported being sexually abused by him while she was a teenager. She claimed, he molested and raped her from the time she was 12-years-old until graduating high school.

As the investigation continued, a second victim came forward, claiming she was also sexually abused by Lambert when she was 8-years-old. A third victim and other individuals were also interviewed, providing information and corroborating the women’s allegations.

Investigators claim the victims were all acquaintances of Lambert, who was considered to be a person of trust. The crimes occurred around 2007 – 2011.

Police interviewed Lambert on Monday. After advising him of his Miranda Rights, he reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with the first victim, often three times a week. He denied though having any sexual conduct with others.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar asked the court to hold Lambert without bail. She called the suspect “a danger to the community.”

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Lambert to be held without bail and have no contact with the alleged victims.

Lambert did not speak about the allegations. He was ordered to appear again in court June 21, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com