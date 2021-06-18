May 24, 1942 – June 17, 2021 (age 79)



Our loving dad, partner and friend, Chad Ralph Charlton, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021. Chad was born on May 24, 1942 in Los Angeles California to Harold Livingston Charlton and Garnette Georgianna La Verne.

Chad married Judith Lynn Greenlee on September 23, 1967. To this union two daughters were born, Kelly Jean Charlton and Shawn Michele Charlton. They were later divorced. Chad served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He continued his service as a police officer with the El Monte Police Department in California. In his later years, Chad met Dixie Seber and became her loving partner for thirteen years. He loved his animals, especially Gertrude, his little toy poodle.

The family wishes to thank Applegate Hospice nurse Suzanne and Dr. John Markeson, for the loving care they provided Chad.

Following Chad’s wishes, he will be cremated.

Services will be determined at a later time.

Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel.

