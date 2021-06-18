COWBOY POETRY: To Call Him Friend

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I hear a fellar say it often, “Have a good one, friend.” Or, “Thanks my friend,” to total strangers. What message does this send?

The dictionary says a friend is someone who you know. Or maybe an acquaintance who deserves more than, “Hello.”

So, is it wrong to call ‘em friend, not knowing who they are? I’d have to say be careful ‘cuz no friend can leave a scar.

When we were back in junior high, no more than seventh grade. I was wrestling Jackson Tolman when we bumped the coach’s aide.

The aide was full of ornery. Said he’d like to kick our #$$. When Jackson piped right up and said, “Hey friend, it’s time for class!”

I swear the aide was ‘bout to cry. He said, “You called me friend.” We shook our heads like two scared sheep. Then said, “Right to the end!”

Well, Jackson made a lifelong pal. A goal I’d recommend. And saved us from a beating all because we called him friend.

I wonder ‘bout an old-time friend who locked me in his barn. He claimed it calmed his Belgians. Only he could spin that yarn.

I squeezed out through the feeder. Took a breath of clean fresh air. And wondered why a friend would wanna keep me locked in there?

And then I think of my good friend who checks in every day. We only talk a minute with a few kind words to say.

I know that I can count on him as good friends surely do. I call him friend. I know that he will call me good friend too.

True friends are always loyal, and they’ve surely got your back. A friend won’t try to steer you wrong. They’ll keep you right on track.

So, when you call em friend you’ve used a powerful resource. ‘Cuz a friend is someone special, kinda like your saddle horse.