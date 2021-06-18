Damir Kreilach scores 2 goals to help RSL beat Vancouver 3-1

Written by Associated Press
June 18, 2021

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Erik Holt and Damir Kreilach each scored on headers in second-half stoppage time and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night.

Salt Lake (3-1-3) extended its unbeaten streak to four — with three draws. Vancouver (2-5-1) lost for the fourth straight time.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a shot from outside the 18-yard box. Holt put RSL ahead 2-1 in the 92nd minute by heading home Aaron Herrera’s long throw in, and Kreilach capped it three minutes later.

Kreilach has scored five times this season, with a goal or an assist in five of seven games.

Brian White, in his first game with Vancouver, tied it at 1 in the 54th by tapping home Javain Brown’s pass across the goal.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.