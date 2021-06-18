Idaho recognizes Juneteenth, holiday marking end of slavery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will observe the new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Gov. Brad Little in a proclamation Thursday says the state will recognize Juneteenth, or June 19, as required by Idaho law.

The Republican governor says state offices will be closed Friday because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the bill creating the new holiday that passed the House 415-14 on Wednesday and the Senate unanimously the day before.

Idaho’s entire Congressional delegation voted for the new holiday.