April 5, 1947 – June 13, 2021 (age 74)



Judy Carol Johnson Binkley was born April 5, 1947 in Richfield, Utah to Horace Jay Johnson and Ida Christiansen Johnson. She passed away at home in Hyde Park, Utah on June 13, 2021. She grew up in Monroe, Utah surrounded by a loving extended family while developing her talents in singing, playing the piano, and skills she learned in 4H, especially sewing. Judy graduated from South Sevier High School and then with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University. Judy was blessed with cherished friends from her childhood and college years and enjoyed staying in touch throughout her life. Her first teaching job was in Salisbury, Maryland where she met the love of her life, Dana Lloyd Binkley. They were married in the Manti temple on August 20, 1971 and were looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary in August. Dan and Judy raised their family mostly in Orem, Utah with a couple brief moves to California in the 1970s and late 1990s.

Judy worked in various fields, including education, retail and editing/proofreading. She also served as ward organist and in various positions in the Relief Society and Primary of many wards. Her favorite hobbies included quilting, sewing for her family, and reading. She enjoyed spending time outside working in the garden and pulling weeds. Her true delight was in her family (especially her grandchildren) and her faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ. She touched lives wherever she went with her kindness and ability to listen and empathize. She was tickled to find Monroe connections in travels and associations across the country.

Judy is survived by her husband, Dan Binkley and children Jana (Anthony) Kochevar, Scott (Mary) Binkley, and Alicia (Benjamin) Serr as well as 6 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Brent (Paula) Johnson and sister Mona Lou Blakeley.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held June 22, 2021 at 11:00am in the Monroe South Building 140 S Main St, Monroe, Utah.

Burial will be in the Monroe City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.