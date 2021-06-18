Nibley’s Heritage Days off to a grand start

People crowded in to the amp theater to see Nibley Children's Theatre at Anhder Park last night to watch "Cindy Goes to the Sock Hop."

NIBLEY – Chad Wright, Nibley City’s recreation director, said things are off to a good start after a year of the pandemic kept them from celebrating a year ago.

This is the best time of year to catch a glimpse of the Nibley Fireflies. Firefly Park and adjacent Virgil Gibbons Heritage Park will be open after dark during firefly season (June-early July) for a self-guided firefly experience. Fireflies are on their own schedule so people should be patient while waiting for them to light up. Generally, the lightening bugs do their thing between 9-10:30 p.m. depending on the evening and their overall activity.

Nibley City sponsored a Chalk the Walk – Art Walk which began on June 15 at Anhder Park, located at 294 W. 3200 S. Residents and visitors can walk through some beautiful chalk art produced by citizens of the community and vote for the best pieces.

Heritage Days Coloring Contest Art Walk winners are on display in the windows of the gym at Heritage Elementary located at 925 W. 3200 S. in Nibley. Entries are displayed by age category.

Nibley Children’s Theatre was back on stage at the Anhder Park Thursday night as they performed “Cindy Goes to the Sock Hop.” The Cinderella-style story was chock full of rockin’ tunes, funny slang words and hip styles from the 1950’s. The amphitheater was packed with people who came to watch the production.

The Mayor’s Dinner will be held Friday, June 18, at 6:00 p.m. at Anhder Park. The city has invited food trucks to come and offer their best meals at a reasonable price. Those that buy a dinner will get free ice cream courtesy of the mayor and Nibley City council.

On Saturday, June 19, the Heritage Days Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will include marching bands, floats, classic cars and more. Children may want to bring a bag for the candy they are bound to collect on the parade route. The parade route is the same as years past starting at Heritage Elementary School. Check the Nibley City website for a detailed map.

Judging of the Nibley Beard and Moustache Contest will take place during the Family Festivities on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Elkhorn Park’s pavilion located at 750 W. 2600 S.

The Family Festivities will continue Saturday, June 19 beginning at 11:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. with some free activities and some items to purchase at Elkhorn Park.

The activities are for the whole family and there will be interactive games and activities. There will be pony rides and participants can play Gaga and Nine Square, while pioneer games and activities will also be available.

Food vendors will be on hand and there will be and boutique booths available for those looking for souvenirs and trinkets.

Parking is available at Logan Coach and Nibley Elementary School.

Saturday evening there will be a Party in the Park. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature Ridgeline High School’s Wingin’ It Improv Comedy Troupe. Mountain Crest High Horsin’ Around Improv Comedy Group will also be on hand.

The Antics Comedy Improv will be the headliners for the party. The comedy show will be followed by a surprise performer to be announced the week of Heritage Days. The surprise performer will be revealed to the text club first then on Facebook during Heritage Week.

The Week of Celebration will be capped of with a Heritage Days Fireworks show at dark in Anhder Park. This year, due to some corporate sponsorships by Visionary Homes and Cache Valley Bank, the fireworks are supposed to be the biggest ever.