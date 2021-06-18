On Friday, new coronavirus cases outnumber state’s 7-day average

FILE PHOTO - woman receives a vaccine shot. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

The Friday report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) include 325 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday. For the third straight day, the new statewide total of cases surpassed the current seven-day average of 296 cases a day.

The Bear River Health District reported 16 new positives which leads to a total of 22,172 cases since the start of the pandemic.

UDOH reported two more coronavirus deaths Friday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,32 COVID fatalities in Utah.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 411,071 in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,172, of which 21,862 have been declared “recovered”.

With the 7,187 vaccines that were administered since Thursday more than 2.77 million doses have been administered to Utahns during the pandemic.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is over 1.335 million.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is still 7.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remains at 4.9 percent.

More than 49 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Thursday (63,967 people). A total of 141,589 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 170, three fewer than Thursday, with 66 in intensive care which is the same number as Thursday.

Since Thursday 3,458 more people were tested while 6,325 total tests were administered and now more than 2.75 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

Among the 22,172 northern Utah coronavirus cases there are 16,431 in Cache County, followed by 5,580 in Box Elder County and 152 in Rich County. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 947 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Friday Idaho reports 2,122 coronavirus deaths with 194,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,210 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.