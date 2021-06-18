Sandy woman killed in southeast Idaho ATV crash

POCATELLO, Idaho — A 67-year-old Utah woman was killed Thursday afternoon in an ATV accident east of Arimo, Idaho. The crash was at approximately 4:07 p.m., on South Smith Canyon Rd. and Pine View Loop, in Bannock County.

According to Idaho State Police, Chikay Cole of Sandy and 67-year-old Kerry Cole, also of Sandy were riding a 2019 Polaris ATV. The two were traveling northbound along Smith Canyon Road.

Police suspect Chikay, who was driving, failed to negotiate a turn and both riders were ejected from the ATV. Chikay succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Kerry was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello.

Police report both riders were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.

The Idaho State Police were assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

