Sunday UDOH report indicates nearly 42 percent of Utah is fully vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin to be available at Logan City Fire Department stations starting on Mar. 8.

With over 15,000 vaccines administered statewide Friday and Saturday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reports almost 42 percent of the state population is fully vaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic over 2.79 total vaccines have been administered.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is over 1.34 million.

Nearly 50 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Saturday (64,304 people). A total of 142,007 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The UDOH Sunday report includes 249 new cases of the coronavirus since Saturday which is 55 cases fewer than the state’s current seven-day average of 249 cases a day.

The Bear River Health District reported 13 new positives which leads to a total of 22,196 cases since the start of the pandemic.

UDOH indicated there were two more coronavirus deaths both Friday and Saturday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,330 COVID fatalities in Utah.

There have been 411,610 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,196, of which 21,895 have been declared “recovered”.

The numbers continue to grow in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” now up to 8.1 percent from 7.8 percent— and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” which grew from 5.0 to 5.3 percent.

Since Saturday 2,786 more people were tested while 4,092 total tests were administered and now more than 2.76 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

Among the 22,196 northern Utah coronavirus cases there are 16,446 in Cache County, followed by 5,589 in Box Elder County and 152 in Rich County. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 948 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Most recent reports from Idaho show 2,122 coronavirus deaths with 194,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,210 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.