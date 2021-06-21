Helicon West gathering slated Thursday at USU Amphitheatre

Laura Stott, a poet and professor of English at Weber State University, will be the featured reader at the next Helicon West event at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the outdoor amphitheatre on the campus of Utah State University.

LOGAN – Local fans of the written word will gather once again when Helicon West programs resume at 7 p.m. on Thursday on the campus of Utah State University.

“Our Helicon West in June will be held in-person once again,” event coordinator Britt Allen explains, “at the beautiful outdoor space of Utah State University’s Amphitheatre with plenty of fresh air and social distancing room for all.

“Masks will not be required,” she advises attendees. “Please do whatever makes you feel most comfortable and safe while respecting the boundaries of others.”

The featured reader at the Helicon West gathering will be Laura Stott, the author of two contemporary poetry collections.

Stott is an English professor in the Linquist College of Arts & Humanities at Weber State University in Ogden, where she specializes in creative writing and poetry instruction. She is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Eastern Washington University.

Stott’s published poetry collections are “In the Museum of Coming and Going” (2014) and “Blue Nude Migration” (2020).

Stott was also the recipient of the 2020 Ogden City Mayor’s Award for her contributions to the literary arts culture of that community.

The upcoming Helicon West event will also feature an open-mic opportunity, during which participants are invited to read up to seven minutes of their original writing.

Now in its 15th year, Allen says that Helicon West is a lively performance venue for the written word that features readers of local, regional and national prominence.

Those events are hosted by a partnership of literary advocacy groups, including the Utah Humanities, the Sugar House Review, the Logan Library, the Bear River Heritage Area, the USU Inclusion Center and the USU Department of English.

The USU Amphitheatre is located on Old Main Hill overlooking 700 East Street.