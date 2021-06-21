Judge sentences North Logan man to prison for sexually assaulting multiple teens

Booking photo for Payden Hunter Hendershot (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old North Logan man convicted of sexually assaulting several teenagers while providing them alcohol is headed to prison. Payden H. Hendershot was given the maximum sentence after apologizing for the pain he had caused.

Hendershot was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of forcible sodomy, both second-degree felonies; and furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Hendershot was arrested in February after one of the juvenile victims reported being sexually assaulted by Hendershot last summer. The defendant was a “friend of a friend” to the victim.

As Cache County sheriff’s deputies investigated, they uncovered five additional teenage juveniles that also reported being victimized by Hendershot. The girls and boy described similar incidents of being forcibly raped or molested while trying to resist. Many indicated that the crimes took place while they were under the influence of alcohol, and were unable to fight off the perpetrator.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Joseph Saxton asked the court to send Hendershot to jail instead of prison, so he could continue to seek treatment. He said his client’s behavior stemmed from drug and alcohol abuse.

Hendershot said being in jail the last four-months had saved his life. Since being arrested, he had been thinking about what he needed to do to change his behavior. He apologized and acknowledged full responsibility for his actions.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard expressed concern with the number of assaults and victims. He said the defendant appeared to have preyed on the victims.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with Hazard and said he was struck by the offensive nature of the crimes. He sentenced Hendershot to one-to-15-years in prison, noting that he would recommend that the state parole board give the defendant credit for the 126 days already served.

