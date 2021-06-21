January 14, 1946 – June 16, 2021 (age 75)



Linda Lee Hale (Bolingbroke) left this mortal journey on June 16th, 2021. She is the proud mother of seven sons John (Laurie), Edward (Meggie), Chuck (Angie), Andy (Liz), Matt, Justen, and Sam (Sarah). She is loved by her many grandchildren who will miss her very much. Linda was born in Malad, Idaho on January 14th, 1946 to her parents Henry and Nettie Bolingbroke. She is the second child of their five children. She loved her siblings, Keith Bolingbroke, Jill Fontenau, Kelly Bolingbroke, and Dixie Hubbard. She married Tim Hale after graduating from Malad High School and moved to California where they raised their family. They were later divorced but remained friends. She is always remembered as the life of the party – always making those around her laugh with her jokes and stories.

Linda’s final wishes were to be laid to rest by her immediate family. In her honor and memory the Hale family has chosen to hold a celebration of her life in August, 2021. Further details to come.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. in the Malad City Cemetery.

Friends and family will gather at the Horsley Funeral Home for one hour prior to the graveside.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.