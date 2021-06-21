Logan man to be sentenced to jail for unlawful sexual activity with a teen girl

Booking photo for Tyler C. Henstra (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Logan man has been ordered to serve more time behind bars for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Tyler C. Henstra begged not to go back to jail as a judge sentenced him to serve three more months.

Henstra was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, all class A misdemeanors.

Henstra was arrested in December 2020, following an investigation by the Logan City Police Department. Officers had received a report from a juvenile who witnessed the defendant and the victim engage in sex at least once.

Officers later interviewed Henstra. He admitted to having a consensual relationship with the teenage girl for several months. He claimed that the girl initially told him she was 18 and later 16. He acknowledged that the victim’s sister later told him that the girl was actually 14 but he didn’t believe anyone would find out about their relationship.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Joseph Saxton said his client has learned his lesson and complied with the court while on pretrial release.

Cache County deputy attorney Griffin Hazard said Henstra did not realize the severity of the crimes. He asked the court to sentence the defendant to 90-days in jail.

Henstra originally refused to make a statement. He later pleaded for mercy, saying he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced Henstra to serve 90-days in jail, giving credit for four-days previously served. He also ordered the defendant to report to the Cache County Jail by Tuesday night.

