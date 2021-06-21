Neemias Queta set to participate in NBA Draft Combine on Monday

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 19: Neemias Queta #23 of the Utah State Aggies attempts to block a shot during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against Texas Tech Red Raiders held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Neemias Queta

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Neemias Queta will be one of just 69 players in the world that is anticipated to showcase his skills when the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine begins on Monday, June 21, in Chicago. Queta is the only player from the Mountain West that was extended an invitation to participate.

It will mark the second time that Queta has taken part in the NBA Draft Combine, after testing the NBA waters following his freshman year in 2018-19. That season, Queta was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and earned the first of two Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year awards. Queta graded out with the fourth-longest wingspan at the 2019 combine and had the widest hand measurement since the 2016 combine.

This past season, Queta earned his second MW Defensive Player of the Year award after setting Utah State’s single-game (9), single-season (97) and career block (219) records. Queta’s career total is also tied for third all-time in Mountain West history, matching the University of Utah’s David Foster (2006, 09-11). He balanced his defensive prowess by leading the Aggies in scoring and on the glass, averaging the only double-double in the Mountain West with 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

In fact, Queta is one of only 10 players since 1992-93 to surpass 95 or more blocks and 75 or more assists in the same season, joining the likes of Tim Duncan, Erick Dampier and Joakim Noah. And, Queta is one of only two players in the NCAA since 1992-93 to finish the year averaging more than 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, joining Houston’s Bo Outlaw (1992-93) with that distinction.

Queta finished his career at Utah State as a three-time all-MW selection, earning a pair of second-team accolades and a first-team honor a season ago. Queta was also one of just three finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and earned Bleacher Report’s National Defensive Player of the Year award. Queta’s awards following his final year also included AP Honorable Mention All-American, USBWA District VIII Player of the Year and NABC first-team all-district 17.

The combine will include interviews with NBA teams and five-on-five games, shooting and strength and agility drills. Fans can watch the five-on-five games on ESPN2 on Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25, from 1-5 p.m. (MT) each day.