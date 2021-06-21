News Talk KVNU launches ‘The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show’ to replace Rush Limbaugh

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

LOGAN — News Talk KVNU will debut a new three-hour talk radio program Monday, replacing “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” one of the most popular and longest running programs in radio history. “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” will premiere in the coveted mid-day time slot, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KVNU will join more than 400 stations nationwide, debuting the new show and making it one of the biggest launches in talk radio history.

On August 1, 1988, Missouri-born radio commentator Rush Limbaugh launched “The Rush Limbaugh Show” on a handful of radio affiliates. On February 2, 2021 – unbeknownst at the time to his now-650 affiliates and millions of listeners – Limbaugh took to the airwaves for the last time.

The beloved, yet at times controversial, radio titan died February 17 at age 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

During the past four months, Limbaugh’s EIB Network continued to fill the weekday radio show with guest hosts and archives of Rush commentary. The program quickly began to run its course and the show finished, June 18.

During the Friday finale, guide-host Ken Matthews closed out the final airing of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” with a potpourri of look-backs at Rush’s insights and reaction from callers of all ages.

In a recent press release, Travis and Sexton both said they will carry on a new form of broadcast excellence in the tradition of the late radio icon as they tackle the biggest stories in news, politics and current events with intelligence and humor. Travis – an entrepreneur, former host of FOX Sports Radio’s industry-leading weekday morning program, “Outkick The Coverage with Clay Travis” and founder of the wildly popular sports, pop culture and politics based media company Outkick Media, which is owned by Fox Corporation; and Sexton – former host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated weekday program “The Buck Sexton Show,” political commentator, and former CIA officer and NYPD counterterrorism expert, will help guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with fun and entertaining conversations and opinions.

KVNU is heard at 102.1FM/610AM, kvnutalk.com and on the KVNU mobile app.

