September 13, 1938 – June 17, 2021 (age 82)

Richard Wiley Mason of Malad, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home in Malad following an extensive illness. Richard was born in Seiling Oklahoma, the son of Richard Mason and Roxie White Price. Richard had the opportunity to experience many different areas and states growing up while his father worked as an Itinerant farmer. He would rent ground and farm for a season or two and then move onto another piece of land often in another state. Eventually, he landed back in Oklahoma where he graduated from Del City High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Richard was fond of gospel ministry and for a time attended Bible College in Kansas City, Kansas hoping to become a Baptist minister. Unfortunately, life took another path and he was forced to leave college before graduation. He later became a certified plumber and owned and operated Richard Mason Plumbing in Barstow California for almost 30 years. After his health became a problem he and his wife Sharlene relocated to Malad, Idaho where they have since resided.

Richard loved geology and hunting for spectacular examples of all kinds of stone and even made arrowheads the same way the native Americans did. He also enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands to create beautiful wood pieces that are displayed in his home.

Richard is survived by his wife Sharlene of Malad; a son Richard Jr. and a daughter Liana. He is also survived by one grandson Danny.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and a son Mark.

Richard and his wife Sharlene were extremely blessed to have found the wonderful city of Malad and the wonderful people who reside there.

At his request, no funeral services will be conducted.

