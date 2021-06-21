Susan “Sue” Peterson

February 6, 1954 – June 15, 2021 (age 67)

Susan Peterson Passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from the ravages of metastasized breast cancer. She fought so hard to stay with us, but we are glad she is now free from pain and suffering.

Susan was born to Jesse Haws and Colleen Purser Peterson, on February 6, 1954 in Logan, Utah. She was the 3rd in their family of 5 daughters.

Her family moved to Bountiful when Sue was four years old. She attended Bountiful Elementary, South Davis Jr. High, and graduated from Bountiful High School in 1972.

Sue attended the University of Utah and became proficient in electronic and computer technology. She was a valued asset to many employers through the years, receiving and maintaining security clearances to the Armed Forces military Bases, the FAA, and other government agencies where she worked building and installing their computers.

Dad always said she was the smartest of his kids, and she never lost her desire to learn how things work. Disabling injuries from a car accident in 1989, ended her ability to continue in the workforce.

Susan loved sports, and excelled at athletics, especially softball and basketball. She enjoyed travel; loved people and animals; but most important was Sue’s love of life.

Even through all her painful health struggles, Sue found more joy in life than many who have never faced such challenges. Sue was nonjudgemental, and looked for the best in everyone. Her genuine kindness to others will never be forgotten.

Her family is grateful for the loving care given to Susan during these last, most difficult 3 years, especially all the dedicated physicians and nurses; to Jen Bellock; and to Steve and Christy from ICare.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents and innumerable friends and family awaiting her with open arms. She also leaves behind her loving cat, Angel.

She is survived by her 4 sisters: Coy (Lowell deceased) Lofgreen, Kathy Olsen, Karen (Mike) Wright, and Judy (Randy) Williams; and multitudes of extended family and loving friends who will miss her dearly.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Interment to follow.