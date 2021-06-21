Utah is one of 8 states where Delta variant is contributing to increased infections

Utah is one of eight states where there is a growing concern over the COVID Delta variant which is contributing to an increase in infections. With experts saying it could become the leading strain in the U.S. Utah Governor Spencer Cox last week encouraged Utahns to get vaccinated because he said it is effective against the Delta variant.

New numbers Monday from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) indicate 1.347 million Utahns are fully vaccinated while 1.569 million have received at least one dose of vaccine. Over the course of the pandemic more than 2.79 million total vaccines have been administered statewide.

Almost 50 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Sunday (64,321 people). A total of 142,051 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The UDOH Monday report includes 160 new cases of the coronavirus since Sunday.

The Bear River Health District reported seven new positives included in the new total of 22,203 cases since the pandemic began.

UDOH indicated there were no coronavirus deaths from Sunday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,330 COVID fatalities in Utah.

There have been 411,770 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,203, of which 21,908 have been declared “recovered”.

The numbers continue to grow in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” now up to 8.5 percent from 8.1 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” which grew to 5.5 percent.

A total of 2,046 more people were tested since Sunday while 3,090 total tests were administered and now more than 2.76 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

Northern Utah coronavirus cases now total 22,203 and there are 16,448 in Cache County, followed by 5,594 in Box Elder County and 152 in Rich County. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 949 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

The most recent report from Idaho shows 2,124 coronavirus deaths with 194,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,210 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.