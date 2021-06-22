Connie Laranne Anderson

May 28, 1947 – June 17, 2021 (age 74)

Connie L (Grose) Anderson 74 loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 17, 2021 at Franklin County Transitional Unit Nursing Home. She was born May 28, 1947 in Park City, Utah to Rosalie and Robert Grose. She married Carl Anderson on Jan. 10, 1964 in Ogden, Utah. They had 5 children. She enjoyed being with family, being with her dogs, camping, crocheting, and reading.

She is survived by brother Bob (Carol) Grose , brother Ronald(Dawn) Grose, brother Wes (Gay) Grose, sister Ginilynn (John) Hansen, son Richard (Tabitha) Anderson , daughter Staci Anderson, daughter Bobbi Miller, daughter Shelli (Scott) Anderson, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great- children.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Anderson, son Steven Anderson, mother Rosalie Grose and father Robert Grose.

We would like to thank Franklin County Transitional Unit Nursing Home and their staff.

Funeral Services will be Saturday June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home , 1005 South 800 East Preston, Idaho. Friends may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com