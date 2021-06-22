Intermittent closures Tuesday afternoon in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — Portions of Logan Canyon, US-89 will be closed periodically Tuesday afternoon. The rolling closures could impact drivers travelling between Logan and Bear Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the temporary closures will be between the Guinavah Campground and the top of the Dugway, near the Blind Hollow Trailhead. The closures will take place between 4 – 8 p.m. to accommodate a production crew, who will be filming in the canyon.

The highway will remain open through the afternoon and the closures are expected to be only temporary. Motorists are advised to watch for troopers and plan for the delay if they are traveling through the canyon.

