February 21, 1955 – June 16, 2021 (age 66)

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, Karolyn Wilson-Frost, 66, passed away on June 16, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones in Brigham City, Utah.

Karolyn was born on February 21,1955 to Bob and Thelma Wilson. She graduated from Box Elder High School in 1973 and later attended Utah State University. Karolyn married Gary Frost in 1971. They later divorced. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Brigham City where she recently served as the Auxiliary President. Karolyn loved all kinds of music and loved to dance. She even owned her own dance studio. Karolyn also had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially with her sisters. After her retirement, she kept busy planning charitable events and participated in many humanitarian efforts.You could often find her with her family at a local care center or fostering kittens that needed a temporary home. She was instrumental in getting over 150 respite DVDs into homes of Alzheimer’s patients that were being cared for by loved ones.Her passion for spreading love and healing through music continued during the pandemic. Being unable to visit the care centers didn’t slow her down a bit. She was able to get the Country Classics Music Sing Along DVD streaming in 263 care centers across the nation. Karolyn’s determination and bubbly personality will be missed.

Surviving is her dear friend and partner, Fenton Erickson; father, Bob Wilson (Bev Tedder); sisters, Cathy (Cal) Ward, Lesa Wilson; children, Jennifer (Steve) Wennergren, Kimberley (Brian) Long, Kameron Knowlton; grandchildren, Lexii (Preston) Johnson, Kyle Frost, Nate Wennergren, Charla (Logan) Hobbs, Robert (Draya) Long, Mason Wennergren, Annie Long, Seth Long, Patrika Long; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Karolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Wilson and son, Zane Frost.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 23 from 6-8 pm and on Thursday from 10-10:45 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S, Brigham City, UT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tiny Paws Utah Rescue. https://www.tprescue.org/donate

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.