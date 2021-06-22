March 8, 1939 – June 19, 2021 (age 82)

MarJean Stone Frandsen, 82, passed away surrounded by family on June 19, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born to Albert Ludwig and Mildred Bingham Stone in Bancroft, Idaho on March 8, 1939. She married Ezra DeVerle Frandsen on June 27, 1958 in Logan, Utah. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on April 16, 1968.

Mom was the glue that held our family together. She loved to serve all she came in contact with. Whenever there was a funeral in the ward, you could always find Mom in the kitchen helping with the meal. It broke her heart when she could no longer do this.

Mom loved spending time working in her yard. She always said; “This is my yard and things will be done my way!” She loved spending time with her family.

Mom is survived by her children; Carol (Neil) Davis, Bonnie (Steve) Bassett, Mary Foulger, Bobby Frandsen, Peggy (Ken) Marx, Nancy (Denis) Kaae, Bruce (Julie) Frandsen, Jolynn Frandsen and Angela (Dillon) Frandsen. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 more on the way as well as sisters RaNae, Joyce, Geraldine and Debbie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Carrie Lee, grandson Cody, her parents and her sisters Maxine and JoAnn.

We want to give thanks to her aide Brittany. Mom was sad when Brittany was no longer her aide. Thanks to Tracy Kent for the visits.

A viewing will be held Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 10:00-11:30 am at the Franklin Church, 112 East Main, Franklin, Idaho.

A grave dedication will be at 12:00 pm at the Franklin Cemetery, 5400 South Road, Franklin, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com