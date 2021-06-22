Steven James Leiser *UPDATED INFO*

June 28, 1962 – December 23, 2020 (age 58)

Steven James Leiser, age 58, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

He was born on June 28, 1962 to James Leiser and Barbara Larson in Logan, Utah.

He attended Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah, graduating class of 1980; then furthered his education at Utah State University obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

On January 14, 1995, he married Francine Bliss in Phoenix, Arizona.

Steven was retired from the Treasury Department but was a stay-at-home dad for many years. His kids were the love of his life. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, astronomy, and Utah State University sports. He was a diehard Aggies fan. Arches National Park and Glacier National Park were his favorite places on Earth.

Steve is survived by his loving spouse of 25+ years, Francine; his beloved children, Rigel (son) and Arielle (daughter); 5 siblings, Paul Leiser, Julie Taylor, Jamie Larson, Jeff Larson and Dennis Larson; his mother, Barbara Larson, and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David Leiser, sister, Kaye Maughan, and step-father, Gene Larson.

There will be a remembrance picnic in honor of Steve at the Hyrum City Canyon Park in Blacksmith Fork Canyon on Monday, June 28, 2021, at noon. All who loved Steve are welcome to attend. Steve, you are loved. You are missed. You are remembered.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Dignity Memorial.