December 12, 1970 – June 20, 2021 (age 50)



Our loving son, father, brother, uncle and cousin, Thomas Jeffery Johnston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on December 12, 1970 in Denver Colorado, a son of David A. Johnston and Debbie Lynn Galbraith. Tommy graduated from Box Elder High School in 1989. Tommy worked with his brother, Terry in the concrete business as a finisher. He was a hard worker and took pride in his work.

Tommy loved music, he played the drums and belonged to the group Zero State. They made a recording, and they went to Phoenix to make a go of the music business. He also enjoyed making RC Cars, riding BMX Bikes, Tommy was an excellent writer, writing poems, and music. He was a great abstract artist. He was always thinking of others, and he loved his family dearly and made sure he got them all a gift during the holidays. Tom had a big heart and loved helping people.

Surviving is his mother, Debbie (Casey) Braden; his father, David (Kathi) Johnston; his son, Zack Johnston; his eight siblings, Terry (Erica) Johnston; Troy Whitaker; Tyler (Kylee) Harrison; Joe Johnston; Davey Johnston; Janni Richards; Kris Johnston; Korry Johnston; Kory Braden; Clint Braden; Holly Braden and Tristen Radabaugh.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reed and Patricia Galbraith, J. Earl and Joy Johnston and his uncle Greg Galbraith.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to help offset funeral expenses.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

