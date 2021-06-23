Boys and Girls Club week ends June 25

Logan Board Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah in Cache Valley and employees of Members First Credit Union gather for the kick-0ff week Monday June 21.

PROVIDENCE – Monday, June 21 the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah were at Members First Credit Union located at 49 North UT-165 in Providence handed out ice cream and invited Cache Valley residents to join them for National Boys & Girls Club Week that goes until June 25.

This weeklong celebration offers the community an opportunity to learn about the life changing programs the Boys & Girls Clubs offers children and teens in Northern Utah.

As part of the week, 4,300 Boys & Girls Clubs across America and on U.S. military installations worldwide will be hosting celebrations featuring the many ways that Boys & Girls Club helps children reach their full potential through outcome-driven programs that focus on encouraging youth to make healthy choices, build strong character and succeed academically.

“During 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah, day in and day out, delivered quality experience to youth in Box Elder County, at our Club Houses in Brigham City and Tremonton that made a difference in youth’s life beyond their time at the Club,” said Jenny Schulze CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Northern Utah. “The Club was not able to serve young people in Cache Valley, because school site programs were halted due to the pandemic.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah is working hard to obtain a Club House in Cache Valley where students can find a positive environment to learn, play and grow, during the out-of-school hours while parents work.

“We are eager to get back to running our school site programs in Cache Valley,” she said.” And we want to make sure we never have to close our doors again in Cache Valley.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah serves approximately 1,300 school age youth annually at the Club Houses in Box Elder County and limited school-based programs in Cache County.

“Some people from Cache Valley drive their children to Brigham City to our club house there because we have no facility there,” Schulze said. “If we could find a place in the Logan area it could be an asset to the students there.”

For more info visit their website: bcbrclub.org.

Schulze says there is a survey gauging the need for a Club House in Cache Valley: https://s-us.chkmkt.com/?e=231487&d=e&h=6E074C12EBDD555&l=en