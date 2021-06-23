Daily report shows 527 coronavirus cases plus another COVID death in Box Elder County

FILE PHOTO - Masked woman after receiving a vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

When the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases had ballooned to 527 in 24 hours, it explained “an issue with a server resulted in delayed reporting for ARUP.” But that issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases. “The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” said UDOH spokesperson Charla Haley, “and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often.”

Wednesday’s report is the most statewide cases since the health department reported 525 positives about two months ago.

There were three new COVID-19 deaths in the state’s new daily report, including a female resident of Box Elder County, between the ages of 25-44 who was hospitalized at the time of death. She is the 107th coronavirus death in northern Utah.

The Bear River Health Department reported 16 new cases since Tuesday and a new total of 22,223 in the district since the start of the pandemic. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 949 hospitalizations.

The UDOH Wednesday report indicates 1.352 million Utahns are fully vaccinated and over the course of the pandemic about 2.8 million total vaccines have been administered statewide.

As of Wednesday half of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized (65,028 people). That includes 52.3 percent in Cache County. A total of 142,779 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

There have been 412,546 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,223.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 167, eight more than on Monday, with 69 in intensive care, one fewer than on Tuesday.

The most recent report from Idaho shows 2,136 coronavirus deaths with 194,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,210 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.