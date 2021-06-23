Delta variant remains in the news; docs say the vaccine will stop it

More news emerged Tuesday regarding the Delta variant during a Facebook media briefing when two University of Utah doctors agreed the way to stop the variant is to get vaccinated.

Doctors Sankar Swaminathan and Stephen Goldberg said the Delta variant is on its way to becoming dominant in Utah. Dr. Swaminathan said it spreads much faster than other strains and it can cause more serious disease.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Tuesday report indicates 1.349 million Utahns are fully vaccinated while 1.57 million — or 48 percent of all Utahns — have received at least one dose of vaccine. Over the course of the pandemic about 2.795 million total vaccines have been administered statewide.

As of Tuesday 49.8 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized (64,741 people). A total of 142,382 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Tuesday’s UDOH report includes 249 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.

The Bear River Health District reported four new positives included in the new total of 22,207 cases since the pandemic began. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 949 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

UDOH indicated there were three new coronavirus deaths from Monday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,333 COVID fatalities in Utah.

There have been 412,019 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,207, of which 21,919 have been declared “recovered”.

Tuesday saw another day of increases in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” now up to 8.6 percent from 8.5 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” which grew from 5.5 to 5.6 percent.

An increase of 2,775 more people were tested statewide since Monday while 5,261 total tests were administered and now almost 2.77 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

The most recent report from Idaho shows 2,136 coronavirus deaths with 194,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,210 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.