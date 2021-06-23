Hyrum home destroyed in early morning blaze

HYRUM — Fire fighters were called out to a two-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning in Hyrum. The blaze was reported by one of the home’s occupants at 12:30 a.m. near 131 S. 1300 E., north of Blacksmith Fork Park.

According to emergency radio traffic, the woman told 911 dispatch operators the fire started on the back patio near a propane grill and spread into the home. The family was sleeping when they started to hear popping noises and were able to evacuate safely.

The first crews on the scene reported flames coming from the back of the home. Strong winds were also blowing embers to nearby properties, where neighbors were using hoses to spray water on their yards and homes.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Crews managed to contain the blaze to the one home with little to no spread.

Fire fighters said the family inside was “extremely lucky to make it out.”

One of the three family members had to evacuate by crawling out of a basement window.

No injuries were reported between the occupants of the home and fire crews but two dogs remain unaccounted for.

It took fire fighters approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. The home is reported to be a total loss with estimated damage sitting at approximately $450,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

