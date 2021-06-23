Logan police trying to identify porch thief

Written by Will Feelright
June 23, 2021
Suspect caught on security camera stealing packages from a Logan home. She has red colored hair and a scar on her left shoulder.

LOGAN — Logan City police are asking for the public’s help, identifying a woman suspected of stealing several packages from a home.

Suspect caught on security camera stealing packages from a Logan home. The woman appeared to be driving this blue Ford Explorer.

According to a Facebook Post, the woman took several packages worth just over $100 off a porch in Logan last Thursday.

The suspect was caught on security camera. She has red colored hair and a scar on her left shoulder. She appeared to be driving a blue Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the woman or the theft, is asked to contact law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.