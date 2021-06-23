Logan police trying to identify porch thief

Suspect caught on security camera stealing packages from a Logan home. She has red colored hair and a scar on her left shoulder.

LOGAN — Logan City police are asking for the public’s help, identifying a woman suspected of stealing several packages from a home.

According to a Facebook Post, the woman took several packages worth just over $100 off a porch in Logan last Thursday.

The suspect was caught on security camera. She has red colored hair and a scar on her left shoulder. She appeared to be driving a blue Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the woman or the theft, is asked to contact law enforcement.

