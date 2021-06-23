Mantua poppies are in bloom until the end of June

Sara Hansen from South Ogden photographs a red poppy last week.

MANTUA — The poppy patch near Mantua is in full bloom this month. The vivid reds attracted the Hansen family from South Ogden. They have come to experience the colorful flowered field every year for the past five years.

The heat and lack of moisture has taken its toll on them. This year they are not as healthy as years past, but the flowers are still in bloom until the end of the month.

Legend has it a Danish immigrant Hans Rasmussen built a house and barn at the south end of Mantua nearly 150 years ago. His wife brought some seeds from Denmark and planted them and they have been blooming ever since then.

The house and barn have since been knocked down, but the field has made a picturesque scene that remains.

The poppy patch near Mantua generally is in full bloom on Father’s Day until the end of the month.

It is quite the site. The vivid reds against the green stems and leaves attract people from all over Northern Utah. Professional and amateur photographers make their way to the mountain community to take photographs.

The best way to get to the flowers is to follow the signs to Box Elder Campground. It is located on the south side of the campground.

The poppies are almost as popular as Mantua Reservoir this time of year. It’s become a popular tourist attraction. A lot of people drive through town trying to find them.

The poppy field is a great destination for someone looking for a summer adventure, but time is short.

There are trails that go through the flowers and lots of room to take photographs. Be aware that parking may be a challenge at times.