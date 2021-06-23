Most Center Street Market vendors are happy with their sales

Jen Perett of TeaFairy Apothecary waits on a customer at the Center Street Market on Wednesday,

LOGAN – Many of the vendors participating in Wednesday’s Center Street Market in Logan have had a great experience selling their wares. The market opens at 8 a.m. and will go until September 15, 2021.

Even though the heat has been more than some bargained for, some folded up their canopies and left early and took their merchandise home. Some fought through it and made an extra sale.

The Quirky Cookie by Lindsay Haberstick of River Heights said some days are better than others but over all it is good for the exposure, and she sold some of her specialty cookies.

“I make the cookies at home and sometimes I will do a pop-up store on my porch, for special occasions,” she said. “I do a lot of cookies by request. I have a food printer so I can make images to the cookies as well. “

However, she also thought her location at the end of Center Street could have hampered her sales a bit.

Hikari Skabelund was selling house plants as Plantopia. The Utah State University Plant Science major and her engineering student husband said they were very happy with the venue. This was their first experience with manning a booth.

“We have done well and are grateful the opportunity,” she said. “We will come back as many times as we can.”

Vendors were also selling bath soap, woodwork, clothing, food, hair scrunchies, knitted goods.

Andre Calderon from Logan was selling vintage t-shirts and hats.

“This is my first time in Logan,” he said. “I do better at other locations, but people in Logan are catching on.”

Chris Mortenson from Avon was picking his guitar and singing cowboy songs into a microphone to give the area a little atmosphere.

The downtown businesses wanted to invite the local vendors hoping it would improve foot traffic.

Gary Saxton, the Downtown Alliance executive director, said the businesses on Center Street invited local vendors to put merchandise on the sidewalk as well as promote their own products on Wednesdays.

“We want people to come to visit downtown and be able to shop there weekly,” Saxton said. “People can shop local producers every week.”

Since the Historic Center Street was remodeled, it has become a downtown gathering place with outdoor shaded tables for people to sit and socialize.

While the Gardener’s Market is more for produce, fruits and vegetables on Saturdays, Saxton says they expect some people selling home decorative items may also be there.

On Wednesday, June 23rd there were about 14 vendors lined up on the sides of Center Street.

The Downtown Alliance wants to invite people to come ready to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner at one of the local restaurants or one of the food trucks that will be on hand.

Cache Valley Bank is a market partner and Cache Valley Media Group is a promotional partner for the market.

For more information got to downtownlogan.org.