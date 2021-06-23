March 30, 1936 – June 22, 2021 (age 85)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Nola May Nebeker Young, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Perry, Utah. She was born on March 30, 1936 in Willard, Utah, a daughter of Ezra William and Mary May Korth Nebeker. She was raised in Willard, attended Willard Elementary and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1954. A group of Perry boys dated a group of Willard girls. After dating others, Grant and Nola found their way to each other. Nola married Grant Darwin Young on July 1, 1955 in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2020.

Nola was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in Ward and Stake Primary and Relief Society Presidencies. She served many years as ward and stake chorister. She was a substitute teacher at Three Mile Elementary. She co-chaired the Perry 4th of July Celebration for many years. Grant and Nola were Grand Marshals of the celebration in 2002.

“Grandma Peaches” as known to her great grandchildren, loved music, flowers, traveling, collecting lady bugs, shopping, doing service for others and having special friendships. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Jade and all the staff at Beehive Homes in Perry and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the tender care they provided to Nola.

Surviving are three children: Brian (Sheri); Cori (Richard) Hendrix; Blake (Lorrie); nine grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Grant, and six siblings.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Perry Stake Center, 685 W 2250 S., Perry, UT

Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 1st from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah and on Friday at the stake center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Click this link to view additional details about Nola’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/nola-young

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

