Ruth Winn Pitcher returned home to her Father in Heaven June 16, 2021. She was born to George Thomas Winn and Jennie Antonette Nielsen August 28 1924. Ruth married Robert James Pitcher on April 20, 1946. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple.

She grew up on a farm doing the same work as most men. She taught all of her children to work hard. Mom also taught her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren the true meaning of love. She was their biggest cheerleader. She traveled thousands of miles to support them in their various activities. She loved watching their soccer, horse shows, gymnastics, musical concerts, and other events. She loved gardening and flowers. She shared her love and talent through her service to the community, and in church callings including Primary, Blazer scouts, Sunday School, and Young Women. Mom, we will remember your saying every time we left your home, “Be good, be safe, be happy.” Thanks for all you did for us, we will miss you terribly.

She is survived by her sons Lee (Judy) Pitcher, Ted (Madilyn) Pitcher, Tom (Jill) Pitcher and daughters Polly (Mark) Bailey and Nancy (Carl) Christensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, a treasured grandson, Bobby Pitcher, her parents, and sisters Mozelle Merkley and Donna Adams.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Smithfield Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend. We want to express our thanks to Tender Care Hospice, especially Laura and Melinda, and the staff at Sunridge Assisted living.

