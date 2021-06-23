Wellsville man confesses to truck theft and high-speed chase

Booking photo for Beau D. Nopens (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Wellsville man has admitted to stealing a truck and trying to flee from law enforcement more than 18-months ago. Beau D. Nopens has been in the Cache County Jail, since being arrested Nov. 9, 2019.

Nopens participated in a virtual hearing 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to theft, a second-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped five remaining charges. Additional details were not disclosed.

Nopens was arrested after stealing a black pickup in Wellsville.

Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted him west of Logan and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The defendant refused to stop and led law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed chase through the north end of the county.

The pursuit ended when Nopens crashed the truck in the Cove area, attempted to break into a home, and fled on foot. He was later found in Richmond after employees reported a suspicious person at their business.

Nopens spoke briefly during Wednesday’s hearing. He waived his rights to a fair trial and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted the plea deal. He ordered Nopens to be sentenced August 11, and said he would possibly give credit for the time the defendant has been incarcerated.

Nopens remains in jail without bail. He could face up 15-years in prison.

