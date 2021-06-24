Congressman Blake Moore works to assist veteran civilian employment

Congressman Blake Moore

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s a very simple bill that makes a simple change that has potentially, huge ramifications for veterans. It’s the Retained Skilled Veterans Act. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Representative Blake Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st congressional district explained what it does.

“And what it simply does, it removes an arbitrary 180 day rule that is in place for when somebody is active duty and they want to go into the civilian workforce to the Department of Defense in some capacity. It was in place a long time ago, just to kind of dissuade a lot of revolving door type of stuff,” he explained.

Moore said when military men or women are lost to the private sector it’s a good thing to celebrate because it recognizes the amazing training that goes through our defense-related world.

“But you’re losing that worker when they leave to go to the private sector, it’s good for the private sector, I like to celebrate it. But we don’t want to make it so they can’t still maintain a good solid job supporting our men and women in a civilian role.”

He said the bill aims to remove the red tape in the process. Moore said the Utah Defense Alliance and Hill Air Force Base have been working with him on this.

He said they have it in two different processes, a stand-alone bill and the defense authorization act. So he said there are different avenues to take care of it.