A year later the Cruise-in is fully back in business with Leann Rimes and Glenn Beck

The 2021 Giveaway car, a 1923 Ford T-bucket Roadster

LOGAN — “We’re back in business” are the words of Brandon Douglas, president of the Cache Valley Cruising Association.

Last year they were only able to salvage the Main Street parade because of COVID protocols.

But the Cache Valley Cruise-In is fully back this year and will be held July 1st, 2nd and 3rd with most events at the Cache County Fairgrounds. Douglas said that includes country singer Leann Rimes who was scheduled for last year’s cancelled concert. She’ll perform Friday night July 2nd.

“She loves to perform, in order for her to stay busy last year, she took part in The Masked Singer (TV show), and of course, as we now know, she won that contest. But as far as getting her to come for the show this year, when we realized we had to cancel the show we told her we still want to have her come to our show, and asked her if she’d be willing to come this year instead of last year. She didn’t even hesitate, she just said absolutely, we’re happy to do that,” Douglas explained.

Appearing with Rimes is the brother/sister duo The Linfords.

Somebody else who is coming to this year’s Cruise-In, not as a performer or to talk current issues, but rather to show off his cool cars, is talk show host Glenn Beck.

“He says he wants to come and just be another car guy with everybody. He wants to be there and participate in the activities that we’re doing. But he’s like – let’s leave work at work, we’re all on vacation, so let’s just go and talk cars. So we’re excited to have him there, and he’ll have two of his cars there that I’ve never seen either one and I doubt very many people at our show will have ever seen them….seen a car like these either.”

The giveaway car is back – a 1923 Ford T-bucket Roadster that will be given away Saturday evening just before the Cruise-In Parade.

“Anybody who attends our car show, 18 & older, obviously they’re going to have to buy a ticket to get in. But on that ticket, they just tear a stub off of it, drop it in the tumbler, and if they’re still with us Saturday afternoon at 6 o’clock, right after the awards show, we spin the tumbler, we reach in, we pull a ticket and if that person’s there, they drive home with the car that night. If they’re not, we give them 5 minutes to tell us they’re there. If we don’t hear from them, we reach in and pull the next ticket out.”

Douglas said somebody will take the car home Saturday night. For more information on the Cruise-In visit cvcacruisein.com.