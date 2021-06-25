June 13, 1956- June 9, 2021 (age 64)

Dale Nilson Ballard, 64, died June 9, 2021, from health-related complications. He was born June 13, 1956 in Logan, UT to Ruby Green Garrett, and was given up for adoption to Kenneth and Veral Ballard. He was raised by them on the family farm in Benson, Utah, and learned the value of hard work at a young age. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1974. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Canada, Edmonton, Alberta Mission. Once home, he was married to Kathryn Atkinson in the Ogden LDS Temple on March 2, 1979. They made their home in Benson, Utah welcoming four children; Kimberly, Heather, Jill and Greg. In 1987 they left Cache Valley and moved to Salt Lake County where Dale began working for IFA in Salt Lake City. Dale and Kathy remained married for 9 years.

Dale later married Melanie Hansen in 1988. They were married for 13 years. Together they shared eight kids between them. Dale was very handy and built many things including a playground set, doll cradles, bunk beds, a doll house, and a vanity set for his children. He was even the general contractor for his own home they built in Herriman, Utah. He was promoted to assistant manager at the local IFA and worked there for many years. He also worked evenings part time at a Circle K convenience store (which later became Maverick). He and Melanie managed fireworks booths during the summers with the kids. And lastly, probably his favorite job, was driving carriages part time in the evenings for a company called Carriage for Hire for several years in Salt Lake City, Utah. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa at Christmas time, and he did that for as long as he was physically able to. He also participated in 4-H, and helped the program with donations needed. He loved working with the public and made friends wherever he went. He had a great sense of humor and was very well liked.

In 2007 he moved to Washington state to be close to the family he had there. He was devoted to his LDS faith, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Veral Ballard, his biological mother Ruby Green Garrett, his biological brother Graling Garrett, and brothers-in-law Ferris Hatch, Jack Garrett, and Eric Nilson.

He is survived by his children Kimberly (Greg) Coleman, Heather (Jacob) Bailey, Jill (Adam) Goodmansen & Greg (Melanie) Ballard along with 17 Grandchildren; his siblings Pauline Hatch, Joyce (Dave) Keeley, Todd (Norene) Ballard, and his biological siblings Ellenor Garrett, Barbara (Karl) King, Jolene Nilson, Richard Garrett & JanaRae Reeder.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the caregivers that took such good care of him over the past several years.

There will be a graveside service held in the Logan, Utah cemetery on Saturday, June 26th at 1:00 pm for those that would like to attend.