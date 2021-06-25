Frances Hunsaker, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Grandma Sunshine, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born on April 4, 1933, to Ivan Christian and Edith Nicholas Petersen in Brigham City where she was raised and graduated from Box Elder High School.

She married the love of her life, Lynn Hunsaker, on November 6, 1955, in Mexico. They were married for 48 wonderful years.

Frances is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and attended the Honeyville 2nd Ward. She was a ministering sister and a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers in the Honey-bee Camp.

She was a life-long member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2919 and had the opportunity to be the President twice, she was a State Trustee, and was voted in the Utah Hall of Fame in 2003.

During her life she enjoyed embroidery, baking, walking, and dancing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn, her parents, one brother: DeVaughn Petersen; two sisters: Anne Marie Dentmore and Sandra Haramotto; two grandsons: Ivan Meb King and Spencer Henry Bartholomew; and one son-in-law: Craig Hunsaker.

She is survived by her loving children: Denise Bell of Honeyville, Donna Hunsaker of Honeyville, DeeWayne (Jayne) Hunsaker of Idaho, and Linda (Shannon) King of Garland; two brothers: Richard (Dorothy) Petersen and Jimmy (Jan) Petersen; 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Primrose Hospice Care, Lydia Martin, and Mary Susan Krof and a very special thank you to our sister Denise for taking great care of mom.

A viewing will be held Tuesday evening June 29, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Honeyville 2nd Ward Chapel, 2620 West 6980 North Honeyville, UT, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.