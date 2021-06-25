September 6, 1958 – June 23, 2021 (age 62)

Jane Probst Skidmore was born September 6, 1958 in Heber City, Utah. She was a joy to her family and had a happy childhood growing up in the quaint little town of Midway on Stringtown road. She loved to play outside and enjoyed the many wonders of nature. She had a great love of gardening and could grow beautiful flowers. Playing in the barns, fields, and with her brothers and sisters was a great way to grow up.

She attended Midway Elementary School in the old pot-rock school where she learned the art of making life-time friends. She then attended Wasatch Junior and High School. She was active in many clubs and organizations.

After high school, Jane attended Utah State University, where she majored in Elementary Education. She loved her college days and would often speak of the friendships made while there. It was here, that she met her eternal companion, James Bret Skidmore, from Tooele, Utah. They had a long courtship and upon graduation from USU, Jane returned to Heber City to teach school for a year before they were married on June 18th, 1982 in the Salt Lake temple.

They lived in Ogden and Brigham City, Utah, while Jim earned his pharmacy degree, after which they moved to American Fork, Utah. She loved living in American Fork and, again, made deep friendships. Eventually, they moved back to Cache Valley, living in Smithfield, then settling in Hyde Park, Utah.

Jane was absolutely enamored by her children: Jed, Joni and Jordan. They made her world complete! Her life was focused on being a good mother and wife. As her children got older, she returned to teaching school. Her students adored her almost as much as she adored them. Jane’s family often joked that she spent more money on her classroom and students than she earned. She was loved by other teachers and administrators, as well as her students.

She always held true to her personal and religious convictions. She was proud to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings but always enjoyed teaching children in primary the most. She was extremely thoughtful of others and enjoyed being of service and doing kind things for those she loved and those in need.

In 2019, her health began to decline, due to liver failure. She had to retire from teaching, but certainly not from her calling as a kind and caring mother, grandmother and wife. She fought the numerous, painful medical procedures, and side effects, but always remained cheerful and concerned for her family. Jane was called home from this life June 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Bret Skidmore; her children and grandchildren, Jed and Jennifer (Brock, Isabella, and Emmitt), Joni and Ryan Stone (Jaelyn, Payson and Maddi) and Jordan and Emily (Kendall Rae); her siblings, Brenda (John) Price, Randall (DeAnna) Probst, Julie (Greg) Wheeler, Rex (Patty) Probst and Blake (Sherri) Probst.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and NaDene Probst.

Jane wanted to express special thanks to all those who cared for her during her illness: friends, family and the wonderful staff at Maple Springs Assisted Living Center.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Nelson Funeral Home.

There will be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 followed by the funeral Saturday morning June 26th at 10:00 in the LDS Center street chapel in Hyde Park.

Burial will be in the Midway, Utah cemetery later that afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations be made to the Jessie Rees Foundation (https://negu.org) which encourages kids fighting cancer to Never Ever Give Up.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.