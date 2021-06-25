In the early morning hours of June 23, 2021, Kent Milton Coleman passed away at his home in North Ogden, following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

The third of six children of Ray William and Emma Lucille Harris Coleman, Kent was born January 24, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah. He grew up in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1961. As a child, Kent loved roaming the neighborhood looking for a baseball game to join. Many times his mother would find him down at John Affleck Park collecting baseballs and watching the minor league ball clubs play. He always had a love of sports, participating in all sports in junior high and continuing with football through high school. Later in life, he enjoyed playing golf, especially the annual fundraiser golf tournament in Wendover with his family. Kent was also an avid Jazz fan, never wanting to miss a game.

After high school, Kent briefly attended Weber State College before becoming employed with the Union Pacific Railroad where he worked for over 40 years retiring in 2005. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserves.

Kent first met his future wife Charlene Garner after they were set up on a blind date. Following a yearlong courtship, they were married in Evanston, Wyoming in the summer of 1969. Together they raised five children whom he coached and supported in various athletic activities throughout their childhoods. After his children were grown, he continued that support by attending the numerous school programs, recitals, and sporting events of his 18 grandchildren.

Following his retirement, Kent tried to stay active by swimming at the gym and taking his dogs to the mountain or dog park, regardless of the weather. Over the years, Kent and Charlene adopted several dogs from family and neighbors who could no longer care for them.

Kent is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Garner Coleman; his five children, Christopher Coleman (Yurixhi), Darin Coleman, Kimberly Vorwaller (Monty), Cassie Grether (Chris), Brett Coleman (Caroline); 18 grandchildren: Deni, Allyson, Morgan, James, Dylan, Brennan, Carter, Davis, Bridger, McKenzie, Savannah, Logan, Max, Anaiya, Savannah, Austin, Jack, Grey; and two great-grandchildren: Thea and Finley. He is also survived by his siblings Patsy Morris (Dave), Garth Coleman (Rose), Craig Coleman (Jaimie), and Nancy Coleman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Coleman and his parents.

We would like to extend a special thank you to those individuals who helped care for Kent, especially during the last month of his life. The family would also like to express gratitude to Dr. Gray and staff.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.

A visitation will be held prior from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Internment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery.

The service will be live streamed on Kent’s obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.