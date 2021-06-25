Nibley imposes valley’s toughest fireworks restrictions

NIBLEY – Amid a sometimes confusing welter of fireworks restrictions for the upcoming holidays in July, the rules in Nibley are crystal clear: no aerial fireworks are allowed within city limits.

In a June 22 discussion with members of the Cache County Council about fireworks concerns, County Executive David Zook reported that “…Nibley has not only banned fireworks on the east side of Hwy 165, but they have also banned all aerial fireworks.

“I believe that they are the only municipality in the county that has done that,” Zook added.

City Manager Justin Maughn confirmed that the Nibley City Council passed Resolution 21-17 imposing those restrictions on June 10.

Maughn explained that city officials believe, given current weather conditions, that the use of aerial fireworks within Nibley city limits represents an unacceptable risk to residents and property.

Deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office will enforce that ban, Maughn said, encouraging city residents to report anyone they see launching aerial fireworks.

Earlier this month, Gov. Spencer Cox made headlines by acknowledging that state law did not authorize him to ban fireworks statewide, even in the midst of a historic drought and in the face of skyrocketing threats of massive wildfires.

Instead, the governor passed the buck to Utah cities, urging them employ their municipal authority under the Utah Fireworks Act to restrict fireworks use within their jurisdictions.

The state does, however have the authority to ban fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Utah and has already done so.

“Cache County and its council does not have jurisdiction over determining whether fireworks can be used in the county’s unincorporated area,” Zook explained.

“The state retains that jurisdiction and has already decided that there will be no fireworks in the unincorporated areas.

“That ban applies in the Forest Service areas; they always ban fireworks. It also applies to all federal lands, state lands and unincorporated areas.”

Meanwhile, in the city of Logan, the discharge of fireworks will be generally prohibited outside of the city’s developed neighborhoods.

Logan’s traditionally prohibited areas include the city’s east bench (east of 1600 East and east of Gibbons Parkway, including the north and south slopes of the island area); the Gravel Pit Closure (a rectangular area bounded by 1200 East, 1000 North, 1400 East and 1200 North); the West Closure (the area west of 600 West to the city boundary); the North Closure (generally the area around the Logan Airport).

While some cities across the state — including Salt Lake City – have joined Nibley by imposing broad fireworks restrictions, others have expressed concern that state law limits what they can regulate.

In response to those concerns, the Utah League of Cities and Towns issued guidance to its members on June 18.

Those guidelines stated that, with the agreement of local fire marshals, city councils may prohibit fireworks in mountainous, brush-covered or dry-grass covered areas; within 200 feet of waterways, trails, canyons, washes or ravines; or in the area or zone when human developments meet with wildlands or agricultural areas.

Thanks to the Independence Day holiday on July 4, fireworks are big business in America.

With some restrictions, consumer fireworks can be purchased in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Only Massachusetts bans all private fireworks and Ohio, Illinois and Vermont have laws that are almost equally strict.

Like everything else associated with public gatherings, sales for public fireworks displays were off during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But sales of consumer fireworks spiked that year.

In a typical year, however, summer sales of fireworks in the U.S. exceed $1 billion. In 2018, for example, the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) says that Americans spent more than $945 million on consumer fireworks, while cities and town spent another $350 million on public fireworks displays.

Although the APA reports that modest per capita spending by Utahns for July 4 fireworks is less than $1, that still totals out to spending of more than $3 million for that holiday.

But Utah has a double-whammy in July, when many residents celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24 with as many fireworks as they ignited for Independence Day.

Municipal fireworks programs for the upcoming July 4 holiday include displays scheduled by the cities of Logan, Lewiston and Hyrum.

The Logan display is slated for 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Willow Park. In Lewiston, their Independence Day celebrations will also take place on Saturday, July 3rd with fireworks at 10 p.m. at the city’s rodeo arena.

The display in Hyrum is set for 10 p.m. on Monday, July 5 near Mountain Crest High School. That event will follow a daylong city celebration, including the traditional Hyrum parade at 10 a.m.