Celebrating the wonderful life of Ruthie June Thain. Join us to enjoy an ice cream sundae and share favorite memories and stories, to laugh and remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Saturday June 26, 2021 12:00-3:00 Riverside Hollow Park, 10 River Park Drive Logan, UT (Island neighborhood).

