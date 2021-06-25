USU men’s basketball adds another non-conference contest

Ryan Odom, newly announced USU basketball head coach (Courtesy: Utah State)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball has added another game to its 2021-22 non-conference schedule, facing the University of Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to the Sanford Pentagon and excited to compete against an excellent Iowa basketball program,” Utah State first-year head coach Ryan Odom said. “This event will be a great experience for our players and Aggie fans.”

The game will mark the fourth meeting between the two schools with Iowa holding a 2-1 all-time series advantage. The Aggies and Hawkeyes last played during the 2007-08 season with Utah State coming away with a 75-62 victory at the South Padre Island Invitational. The previous two meetings happened during the 1982-83 season, a 64-59 victory for Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, and the 1949-50 season, a narrow 62-60 win for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa finished the 2020-21 season with an overall mark of 22-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes wrapped up their conference slate with a record of 14-6, finishing third in the Big Ten and scoring the most points of any team in the league.

The trip to The Mount Rushmore State will mark the second in as many years for Utah State, as the Aggies opened their 2020-21 season at the Bad Boy Mower Crossover Classic inside the very same Sanford Pentagon.