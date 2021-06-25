Utah reports 14 more COVID deaths and 45 more hospitalizations

FILE PHOTO - Vaccine clinic. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Utah’s list of pandemic-long coronavirus fatalities grew to 2,351 with 14 more COVID deaths added Friday, although 10 of them occurred prior to May 25, 2021.

The 309 new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report are fewer than the current rolling seven-day average for positive tests, which is 324 a day.

There were 16 new cases in three northern Utah counties since Thursday and a new total of 22,254 in the Bear River district since the start of the pandemic. Of that total 21,957 are classified as “recovered.”

There have been 413,317 coronavirus cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The number of fully immunized people in the Bear River Health District is 51.3 percent (66,686 people). That includes 52.5 percent in Cache County, 45.9 percent in Box Elder County and 47.1 percent in Rich County. A total of 143,635 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

More than 3,600 people were tested since Thursday and total tests conducted were 6,413. Almost 2.78 million Utahns have been tested the last 15 months. There have been 262,264 total tests in northern Utah, most of them (194,255) in Cache County.

The UDOH said Friday more than 1.376 million Utahns are fully vaccinated and over the course of the pandemic over 2.8 million total vaccines have been administered statewide.

Once again there were more increases Friday in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” up to 9.0 percent from 8.9 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” which grew from 5.9 to 6.0 percent.

There was also a large increase in current coronavirus hospitalizations, from 158 Thursday to 203 Friday. The 63 patients in intensive care is two fewer than Thursday. Since the start of the outbreak 17,393 Utahns have been hospitalized.

The most recent report from Idaho shows 2,143 coronavirus deaths with 194,609 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,216 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 364 in Oneida County.