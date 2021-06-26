Police asking for help finding possible arsonist

Surveillance footage of possible suspect believed to have started a grass fire near 600 E. Canyon Rd. in Logan, June 20 (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected of starting a grass fire last week. The fire reportedly occurred near 600 E. Canyon Road in Logan, June 20.

In a Facebook post, the Logan City Police Department said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. It was spreading quickly toward nearby homes and up a hillside, before being extinguished by Logan City fire fighters.

As they began investigating the fire, officers reviewed surveillance cameras and found it was allegedly started intentionally. Footage showed a man walking in the area at the time the blaze occurred.

The nighttime photos are grainy but show the alleged suspect walking along the sidewalk near the blaze. The suspect is wearing shorts, a T-shirt, with a button-down shirt on top.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or saw anything suspicious at the time the fire occurred to contact law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com