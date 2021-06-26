Small plane crashes on top of home in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN — Police have confirmed, a man died Saturday night after the small plane he was piloting crashed into a home in North Logan. The accident was seen by multiple witnesses near 2295 Meadowlark Lane, who called 911 around 8:40 p.m.

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black said when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located the damaged aircraft on the roof, around the back of the home. The pilot was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were onboard and no one was inside the residence at the time of the crash.

Officers are unsure what caused the plane to hit the home.

The aircraft was reportedly a Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey plane. It is a two-seater aircraft, with a rear engine and wings mounted to the top.

Black said no flames were coming from the wreckage and damage to the home appears to be only structural.

The identity of the pilot is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Black explained the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified shortly after the crash and will be taking over the investigation.

